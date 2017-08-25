Lagos Travel Hacks For The Newbie

The population of Lagos is growing as people stream into the state from different parts of Nigeria and the world. Hence, you will always find a newbie or a Johnny Just Come (JJC). The reason for this is that Lagos is the most commercially viable state in the country and this status comes with a plethora of challenges. One of which is finding your way around the city and this can be difficult if you just arrived the city. To help make it easier for you to move around Lagos with ease, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency highlights some travel hacks for the newbie. These tips will prevent you from going berserk.

Leave home as early as possible

The only way to beat Lagos traffic is to leave home early. For example, if you have an appointment for 9 am, you should leave home 5 or 6 am. This will prevent you from getting stuck in traffic.

Carry all necessary car documents

You should always have the photocopies of all your car documents in your car to prevent any delay on the road. Although the Police and the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) have the right to stop anyone on the highway, you can beat them by presenting all your documents.

Don’t allow the yellow bus drivers to get on your nerves

The yellow bus drivers believe they are the king of the road. As such, they drive recklessly. If you do not ignore them, they can get you angry and before you know it you may engage in fisticuffs with them. Just ignore them. It is not worth it.

Do not be shy to ask for direction

If you do not want to get lost, just confidently and boldly ask for direction. A person who asks for direction can never get lost.

Obey traffic rules

To prevent the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials from pouncing on you, you should obey traffic rules.

Never argue with a policeman

The policeman in Nigeria feels he is always right since he is carrying a gun. As a newbie in Lagos, do not argue with a gun-toting police man because you may risk getting shot. You should even be more conscious of this tip at night.

