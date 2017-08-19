Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lalong makes u-turn, sponsors 229 pilgrims to Mecca

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Plateau State Government has sponsored 229 persons to perform this year’s Hajj. This came two years after Governor Simon Lalong announced that he had suspended sponsorship of pilgrims due to paucity of funds. The state government only sponsored the pilgrim officials last year, but Lalong during a farewell ceremony for Plateau State pilgrims noted […]

Lalong makes u-turn, sponsors 229 pilgrims to Mecca

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.