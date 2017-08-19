Lalong makes u-turn, sponsors 229 pilgrims to Mecca

The Plateau State Government has sponsored 229 persons to perform this year’s Hajj. This came two years after Governor Simon Lalong announced that he had suspended sponsorship of pilgrims due to paucity of funds. The state government only sponsored the pilgrim officials last year, but Lalong during a farewell ceremony for Plateau State pilgrims noted […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

