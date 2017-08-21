Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lambert Igbinowman, Ex Youth Chairman Assassinated In His Compound In Edo (Photos)

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As shared by MC LongJohn….
‘Black Sunday tears has filled my eyes.
This is a big lost 2 d entire indigenes of OHOGHOBI COMMUNITY
MR LAMBERT IGBINOWMANHIA aka LET DEM SAY d immediate past Youth Chairman of OHOGHOBI COMMUNITY was assassinated in his compound dis morning by Unknown gunmen
Oh GOD we don’t know d killers but u alone sees d heart of men
May ur gentle & humble soul rest in perfect peace AMEN’

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Lambert Igbinowman, Ex Youth Chairman Assassinated In His Compound In Edo (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.