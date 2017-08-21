Lambert Igbinowman, Ex Youth Chairman Assassinated In His Compound In Edo (Photos)

As shared by MC LongJohn….

‘Black Sunday tears has filled my eyes.

This is a big lost 2 d entire indigenes of OHOGHOBI COMMUNITY

MR LAMBERT IGBINOWMANHIA aka LET DEM SAY d immediate past Youth Chairman of OHOGHOBI COMMUNITY was assassinated in his compound dis morning by Unknown gunmen

Oh GOD we don’t know d killers but u alone sees d heart of men

May ur gentle & humble soul rest in perfect peace AMEN’

The post Lambert Igbinowman, Ex Youth Chairman Assassinated In His Compound In Edo (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

