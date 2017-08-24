LASPOTECH students groan as govt, workers fight over arrears

Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) students have been out of their classrooms thrice between May and this month. Reason: disagreement involving the unions, management and Lagos State Government over the payment of some arrears. With the parties sticking to their guns, chances of a lasting solution seem far fetched, reports KOFOWOROLA BELO-OSAGIE.

Academic activities resumed on Monday at the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) after a series of strike (May 2017; June 5-20 and August 1-15, 2017). However, the case involving the workers’unions and the Lagos State Government over the implementation of the Consolidated Tertiary Institution Salary Scale (CONTISS) 15 is pending at the National Industrial Court (NIC) in Lagos.

The court has directed the parties to resolve the matter, failing which it would go into adjudication. How the issue will be resolved is yet to be seen.

At the root of the matter is the payment of arrears following the government’s agreement to domesticate the 2009 Agreement involving the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) and the Federal Government in 2010.

Implementation, according to ASUP in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Olayinka Uthman, was to start in 2011. It claimed that the government agreed to pay arrears from 2009. Part of the CONTISS 15 was to be sourced from the polytechnic’s internally-generated revenue.

Following the government’s approval, the immediate past rector, Dr Abdulazeez Lawal, set up a committee to set out modalities for migration to CONTISS 15. The committee, in its June 2014 report, noted that it would cost N19,718, 559 outside the institution’s wage bill to pay the allowance monthly.

The polytechnic sought approval to begin payment of the CONTISS 15 and migrate to the new scheme of service approved by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in September 2014, which would cost a total of N229,401,307.

In June, last year, the government increased the institution’s subvention from N153,731,200 per month to N210 million and approved the implementation of the CONTISS 15. However, the Special Adviser on Education, Mr Obafela Bank-Olemoh, directed the institution to dedicate half of its internally generatd (IGR) to paying back part of its outstanding debt which stood at N2,778, 549,846,21.

The government began paying the CONTISS 15. However, a source told The Nation that trouble started when the unions began to ask for arrears, which the government had said it did not owe.

But, ASUP disagreed, saying it did not ask for arrears of since 2009 to be paid at once. The union also accused Bank-Olemoh and the Rector, Oluyinka Sogunro of giving false information to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode about the matter.

In its statement, Uthman said: “We don’t have any issues with the Lagos State government or the person of the amiable governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on the CONTISS 15 arrears.

“We are fighting for a legitimate reason as enshrined in a National Board for Technical Education, (NBTE) letter.

“Lagos State government has made provision for the arrears therefore Lagos State government is not owing LASPOTECH staff.

“There is availability of ‘spendable’ funds to the tune of N249,000,000 accrued from the polytechnic’s IGR and excess monthly subventions from the government to offset part of the arrears. This information is contained in the report of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Education’s fact finding committee that was signed by the LASPOTECH management and representatives of the unions in July 2017.

“The unions never for once requested for 87 months arrears at a go, it was just the SAE/rector’s unpopular propaganda. The unions only requested for 12 months, while the remaining should be prorated for years in line with the NBTE’s caveat.”

On being approached, Bank-Olemoh said the case was in court. He added that the government remained committed to the institution’s development.

“The case is in court. We are committed to making all our institutions into citadels of learning. Workers of our tertiary institutions receive their salaries and allowances on time every month, unlike other states where they owe salaries.

“The governor has approved for us to build a new stadium, administrative block and auditorium at LASPOTECH,” he said.

However, a source in the Lagos State Ministry of Education noted that the workers were making demands difficult for the government to fulfill. The source added that the NBTE informed the government that the implementation should start in 2013 and that the CONTISS 15 should not apply to all workers.

“They are asking us to pay CONTISS 15 arrears from 2009 – about N1.7 billion. We are saying that we do not owe the money. They are saying that it was an agreement with the Federal Government. But you know such agreements are to be domesticated with state governments.

“We wrote to the NBTE when we wanted to implement the agreement and the NBTE sent us a 150-page report, which stated that the implementation started in 2013. The NBTE said that the money is not for everybody. If we pay according to what the NBTE report says, 80 per cent of the workers will not get it.

“We sent the report to the unions and the governing council of the institution to review and revert to us. When the union was going to respond, ASUP claimed that the report was fake,” the source said.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olanrewaju Kuye, also declined to comment because “the case was in court so I would not comment’’.

