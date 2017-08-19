LASSA Fever: Another Doctor Tests Positive At LUTH

By ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH,

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, has announced a new case of Lassa Fever from among the doctors that first had close contact with the index case.

Chief Medical Director, LUTH, Prof. Chris Bode, while briefing pressmen in Lagos said the doctor has already commenced treatment and is expected to recover fully very soon.

Bode said psychological and other supports have also been provided and her family contacts are closely monitored.

He said, “Last week, we reported the deaths of two patients who had been brought to the LUTH and were later diagnosed with Lassa fever. Three doctors who closely attended to the first patient later tested positive for the disease and were admitted while 135 other contacts have been followed up.

“As of Wednesday, the three doctors admitted with confirmed Lassa Fever In LUTH have alll been certified fit and discharged home because subsequent repeated tests on them showed they have now tested negative for Lassa and no longer harbor the disease.”

Bode said 70 of the contacts being followed up have also been let off, having completed their period of observation.

“Only one new case was identified on Wednesday from among the doctors that first had close contact with the index case and she had already commenced treatment and is expected to recover fully very soon,” he added.

Speaking on the measures put in place in LUTH to tackle the disease, The CMD said there is a fully equipped response squad available round the clock to assess and take over the management of any suspected cases in LUTH.

“An internal enquiry has been empanelled to audit possible breaches in established service protocols and any other reasons that resulted into Hospital personnel getting infected. Trainings have also been conducted and are ongoing for staff at the forefront of patients’ care,” he added.

He however thanked both the Federal Ministry of Health and the Lagos State Ministry of Health for supporting LUTH with the provision of more drugs and Personal Protective Equipment, follow up services and decontamination.

