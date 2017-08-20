Lassa fever: Another LUTH doctor tests positive, under watch

Just as the management of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) is celebrating the recovery of its three doctors from Lassa Fever, another female doctor has just tested positive.



In a statement signed by the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Professor Chris Bode, he noted that the new case was identified yesterday, from among the doctors that first had close contact with the index case, adding that the affected doctor has already commenced treatment and is expected to recover fully soon. “Psychological and other supports have also been provided and her family contacts are closely monitored.”



The CMD said the three doctors who earlier tested positive after treating two fatal cases of the disease have presently tested negative, after treatment and are no longer under watch. He noted that the three doctors have all been certified fit and discharged.

Bode said 70 of the 135 contacts that were being monitored by the hospital have also been let off, having completed their period of observation. In a related development, the management has organised continuous medical training and grand round for over 400 staff on Viral Hemorrhagic Fever, where various aspects of the contagious ailment were discussed.

During the training, the importance of a high index of suspicion, early diagnosis and referral were highlighted to medical workers who were also enjoined to observe universal precautions, while attending to any patient who may be suspected of having Lassa fever.

