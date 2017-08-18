Pages Navigation Menu

Lassa fever: Nigerian government gives update

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Health, News | 0 comments

The Federal Government Committee on Lassa fever has said it will adopt new proactive strategies to curtail outbreak of the disease in some parts of the country. Dr Daniel Iya, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health, a member of the committee, disclosed this on Friday to newsmen in Lafia. The committee is led by Prof. Oyewale […]

