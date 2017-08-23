Pages Navigation Menu

Lassa fever: No outbreak in Kwara – Commissioner

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

The Kwara State Government has dismissed reports of an alleged outbreak of Lassa fever in the state. The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Alhaji Babatunde Ajeigbe, however, told newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday that only two isolated cases were recorded. Ajeigbe spoke on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting. He said there […]

