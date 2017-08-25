LASU holds post-humous lecture for Momoh

The Ojo campus of Lagos State University (LASU) is to hold a post-humous lecture for Prof. Abubakar Momoh, a former Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences of the university on Monday. A statement by Sylvester Odion Akhaine, an Associate Professor and Acting Head, Department of Political Science in the university, on Friday said Momoh was […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

