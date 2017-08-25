Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LASU holds post-humous lecture for Momoh

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Ojo campus of Lagos State University (LASU) is to hold a post-humous lecture for Prof. Abubakar Momoh, a former Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences of the university on Monday. A statement by Sylvester Odion Akhaine, an Associate Professor and Acting Head, Department of Political Science in the university, on Friday said Momoh was […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.