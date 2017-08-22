LASU students union leader urges youths to project indigenous culture

Mr Kappo Samuel, President, Students Union, Lagos State University (LASU), on Tuesday urged Nigerian students to project their indigenous culture and heritage through their dressing, communication and social life. Samuel made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the LASU Students Union Week Cultural Festival to showcase Nigeria’s indigenous […]

