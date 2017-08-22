Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LASU students union leader urges youths to project indigenous culture

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Mr Kappo Samuel, President, Students Union, Lagos State University (LASU), on Tuesday urged Nigerian students to project their indigenous culture and heritage through their dressing, communication and social life. Samuel made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the LASU Students Union Week Cultural Festival to showcase Nigeria’s indigenous […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.