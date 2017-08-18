Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Late-night hosts on Trump: ‘He feels regret as often as he feels Melania’s touch’ – The Guardian

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Late-night hosts on Trump: 'He feels regret as often as he feels Melania's touch'
The Guardian
Late-night hosts on Thursday addressed the terror attack in Barcelona, president Trump's response to it, and his aides' mounting frustrations at his response to last weekend's events in Charlottesville. “I want to take a moment to send our thoughts to
Donald Trump seems to have missed the point that pigs' blood isn't Muslim kryptoniteThe Independent
Barcelona and the Bottomless Depravity of Donald TrumpGQ Magazine
Blood in the streets, againHerald Sun

all 208 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.