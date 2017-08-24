Latest Trump Staff Resignation Has Secret ‘IMPEACH’ Message In Letter

Another day, another member of Trump’s administration fleeing the sinking ship.

Not all of those who have exercised their conscience have thrown a little ‘Rick Roll‘ style coded message into the mix, though, so props to Daniel Kammen.

The energy professor at the University of California, Berkeley, resigned yesterday from his position as the State Department’s science envoy.

Via Daniel’s Twitter account, here’s his letter of resignation:

Give it a second look – see anything about the coded IMPEACH message?

One more time – how about the first letter of each paragraph? Boom.

Daniel is actually taking his cue from the Presidential arts committee’s resignation last week – this below is their letter:

RESIST.

I’d also like to write a short letter to the Donald.

Promote decency and denounce hate. Order your Nazi foot soldiers off the streets. Equality and inclusivity make for a better America. Stop tweeting.

You work out the code for yourself.

[source:usatoday]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

