“Lautech Students Are Smart But Not Intelligent”- Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial media personality and blogger, Kemi Olunloyo has slammed students of Ladoke Akintola University of technology (LAUTECH), saying they are not intelligent. She took to Instagram page to blast LAUTECH students who went on their IG pages to insult her for her intentions to run for the governor of Oyo state. She wrote: Lautech students …

The post “Lautech Students Are Smart But Not Intelligent”- Kemi Olunloyo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

