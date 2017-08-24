Lawal appointed Kogi State Head of Service

Mrs H.O.K. Lawal has been appointed as the substantive Head of Service of Kogi State.

The Director General on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Kingsley Fanwo announced this while briefing newsmen at the end of the weekly State Executive Council in Lokoja.

He said the Governor approved the appointment to replace the retired former Head of Service of the State, Dr. Moses Atakpa.

“The Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alh. Yahaya Bello has approved the appointment of Mrs H.O.K. Lawal ad the Head of Service of the State. She is to replace the retired former Head of Service, Dr. Moses Atakpa.

“While thanking the outgone Head of Service for his service to the state, he charged the new Head of Service to ensure the fruition of the ongoing reforms in the Civil Service of the state for optimal service delivery. He said the success of his administration depends largely on the efficiency of the civil service”.

Mrs Lawal thanked the Governor for the confidence reposed in her and pledged to lead a well motivated and disciplined civil service. He said the entire civil servants in the state will key into the New Direction Agenda of the administration to take the state to new heights.

In the same vein, the Commissioner for Works in the state, Engr. Abdulmumuni Sadiq told newsmen that Council has approved the rehabilitation and construction of hostels for students of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja to ameliorate their suffering. He said the present condition of the hostels is unacceptable to the present administration.

He also said contracts have been awarded to boost power supply in some areas across the state, saying the present administration in the state is poised to improve infrastructures.

The State Executive Council has also approved the total rehabilitation of the NYSC Camp in the state to make it befitting and conducive for corp members.

The post Lawal appointed Kogi State Head of Service appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

