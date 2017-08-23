Pages Navigation Menu

Laweh Open University College Application Form – See How to Apply For Admission

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Laweh Open University College: Application Form – How to Apply for LAWEH Admission

 

• Fill out your application details online  APPLY NOW

The application process requires:

• Bio-data of the applicant

• Academic records (Scan copies of certificates/results/transcript slips) PDF Format

• CV’s (graduate applicants only)

• Personal statement (graduate applicants only)

• Submit your application online by paying an application fee of GHC 200.00 for Laweh Programmes  and $60.00 for Franklin programmes after choosing your choice from Fees Payment Types and Process

Also, All direct payment can be made at any GT Bank across the country with the details below:

  • Account Name : Laweh Open University College
  • Account Number : 219102287221
  • Branch : Ring Road

• Upon receiving a conditional offer of admission, the applicant would be required to submit their hard copies of their certified academic records.

(Click on the link for Entry Requirements for Admission AND School Fees Schedule)

