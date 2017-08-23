Pages Navigation Menu

Lawyer wants FG to increase investment in infrastructure

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Mr Dare Yusuf, has advised government at all levels to invest more in infrastructure to attract foreign investors to the country. Yusuf told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Wednesday that provision of good infrastructure would make Nigeria attractive. He said that good infrastructure would discourage many Nigerians from searching for greener pastures in foreign countries.

