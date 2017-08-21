Lawyers divided over constitutionality of hate speech as terrorism

Some lawyers on Monday described hate speech as a moral issue not constitutional, while others said it should be treated as a treasonable offence. Nigerian Pilot reports that the lawyers were reacting to the Federal Government’s description of hate speech as an act of terrorism. Mr Bankola Akomolafe, an Abuja-based a legal practitioner said that […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

