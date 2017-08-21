Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

(LEAD) S. Korea urges NK to end provocations as allies start military drills – Yonhap News

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Yonhap News

(LEAD) S. Korea urges NK to end provocations as allies start military drills
Yonhap News
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) — South Korea's unification ministry on Monday urged North Korea to suspend its provocations and come to the negotiation table as Pyongyang warned against Seoul and Washington's annual joint military drills. The Ministry of …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.