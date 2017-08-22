leadership.ng 2017-08-22 17:33:46

Ooni, Young Entrepreneurs Collaborate to Empower 8,000 Youths

BY JOSHUA DADA, OSOGBO

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi partnered Young Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (YEN) to empower about 8,000 Nigerian youths.

Oba Ogunwusi who is the grand patron of the YEN said the programme is designed to help the youth populace in developing business ideas and equip them with adequate capital to actualise their dreams.

According to Ooni, his support was in line with his poise to fulfill his promise to help youths to eke out a living in the wake of the unemployment crisis bedeviling the nation.

Oba Ogunwusi who spoke in Ile-Ife to herald Youth Empowerment Week in the ancient city called on youths to jettison activities capable of destabilizing the country and engage in programmes that would promote the unity and peace of the nation.

The monarch specifically urged them to eschew hate speech and never allow anybody to use them to achieve an illicit purpose.

Speaking, the National President of YEN, Chris Kohol, enthused that the association had empowered over 5,000 youths entrepreneurs in the past 16 months.

He also disclosed that YEN had scheduled a Youth Enpowement Summit for next Monday to orientate the youth on empowerment initiatives.

He said the summit would involve a tour of the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria with over 30,000 delegates, 1000 exhibitors and 60 guest speakers participating.

