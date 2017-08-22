Leeds, Celtic battle for Akpom’s signature

LEEDS United and Celtic want Arsenal youngster Chuba Akpom.

Akpom has decided it is the right time for him to leave the Emirates for regular first-team football.

The 21-year-old has been something of a nomad, having been on loan at Brentford, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Hull City and Brighton.

Akpom has been away from the Emirates so often that only four of his 67 senior league appearances have come for the Gunners.

But such is his reputation that Leeds want him to replace the experienced Chris Wood, who is heading for Burnley.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is also in the market for a new frontman to compete with Mousa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths.

So he’s ready to rival Leeds for Akpom’s signature.

To his credit Akpom has a decent England record, having represented his country from Under-16 to Under 21- levels.

In 44 international outings he has scored 20 times to underline his vast potential.

But he has never been given a real opportunity to establish himself in any first-team.

And he did score another four in other competitions for Hull, when he helped them out of the Championship in 2016.

With Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall set to join Birmingham on loan, it looks like this week could see some serious trimming of the Arsenal squad.

