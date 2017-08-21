Leeds Offer Shirt Swap For Fans Who Bought Chris Wood Shirts

Leeds say any fans who have ‘Wood 9’ printed on the back of a 2017/18 shirt are able to exchange it at the club shop for a new blank replica shirt.

Club chairman Andrea Radrizzani has also said in a statement: “We offered the player strong financial terms including reasonable exit clauses, lower than the fee we demanded for a transfer this summer, should the club not reach the Premier League in a certain timeframe.

“However the player’s preference was to leave Leeds United and as he only had one year left on his contract after this season we had to protect the club and ensure we did not sell Chris below our valuation.

“Supporters can rest assured that monies generated from the sale of Chris Wood will be reinvested into adding to the 12 signings we have made already.”

