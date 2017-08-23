Leicester boss Shakespeare expects Slimani and Musa stay – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Leicester boss Shakespeare expects Slimani and Musa stay
Goal.com
Leicester City coach, Craig Shakespeare expects the duo of Islam Slimani and Ahmed Musa to stay with the Foxes following their impressive display in a Football League Cup Second Round encounter with Sheffield United. The Algerian scored a brace while …
