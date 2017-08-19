Leicester decide on Iheanacho

Leicester City will make a late decision on Kelechi Iheanacho’s availability for today’s clash with Brighton after the Nigerian had to visit a specialist regarding a toe injury.

Despite making his debut against Arsenal last Friday , City boss Craig Shakespeare said the £25million summer signing is a doubt for the visit of the Seagulls because of the injury he sustained in City’s final pre-season game against Borussia Monchengladbach a fortnight ago, when he was forced off after just 17 minutes.

“(Iheanacho) didn’t (train on Thursday),” said Shakespeare. “He’s had a bit of discomfort with his toe so we’ve taken him out. I’ll make a late decision Saturday morning.

“We’re trying to give him enough time to recover. It’s been very hard as he’s been behind the fitness levels of the others because of his late start with us. We’re giving him every opportunity to get his fitness levels up and we’ll make a late decision.

“He can run but not a full pelt. Striking a ball, if he catches it wrong on toe, it’s a problem. So sometimes he’s getting a lot of discomfort. We’re trying to manage that as best as we can.

“He’s been to see a specialist. It’s natural thing for most players in that area. It’s really just a second opinion.”.

The post Leicester decide on Iheanacho appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

