Let my People go…. Gov. David Umahi pleads to LASG

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi  has called on the Lagos State Government to release the 180 Ebonyi indigenes held in Lagos for hawking. Umahi made the call on Thursday in Abakaliki, when he received a delegation of Ebonyi indigenes residing in Onitsha, Anambra, who visited him over the plight of some indigenes of the town. …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

