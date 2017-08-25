Pages Navigation Menu

‘Let’s get emotional’ says German SPD, struggling to oust Merkel

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

ONE MONTH away from a national election, Germany’s Social Democrats are struggling in their efforts to narrow a yawning gap in support behind Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives. The left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) is languishing on around 24 percent support, polls show, far behind Merkel’s conservatives bloc, on some 38 percent. Germans go to the […]

