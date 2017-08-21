Pages Navigation Menu

Let’s hope Mr President won’t return to London – Femi Adesina | WATCH

Posted on Aug 21, 2017

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina in an interview with Channels TV has said Nigerians should hope the president “remains whole.” He sat down with the Sunrise Daily host to dissect Monday morning’s Presidential broadcast. He said it was awesome receiving the president, that seeing him emerge from […]

