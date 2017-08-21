Let’s hope Mr President won’t return to London – Femi Adesina | WATCH

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina in an interview with Channels TV has said Nigerians should hope the president “remains whole.” He sat down with the Sunrise Daily host to dissect Monday morning’s Presidential broadcast. He said it was awesome receiving the president, that seeing him emerge from […]

The post Let’s hope Mr President won’t return to London – Femi Adesina | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

