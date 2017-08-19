Letter from America: I see nothing good in Mnangagwa’s immediate future – Nehanda Radio
|
Nehanda Radio
|
Letter from America: I see nothing good in Mnangagwa's immediate future
Nehanda Radio
Yes, I know that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been hospitalised, after suffering from a suspected food poisoning. Yes, I know that my friend Sister Governor Mai Shuvai Mahofa of Masvingo, who sadly passed away this week, also suffered from …
Destroying Mnangagwa's enemies will not put food on the table
'Baba Jukwa' exposed as man behind Mnangagwa politburo video
Why Pray For Mnangagwa?
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!