NLC, NULGE join demand for LG autonomy
Vanguard
NLC, NULGE join demand for LG autonomy
Vanguard
CALABAR—In furtherance to the agitation for local government autonomy, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has joined Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, in calling on the National Assembly and states' Assemblies to speedily pass …
NULGE backs council autonomy, ex ALGON chair faults move
Labour urges Cross River Assembly to support council autonomy bill
LG autonomy: Cross River Assembly urged to support bill
