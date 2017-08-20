LG election: Protest rocks Igbo-Eze south over chairmanship position

———calls for rotational formula

By: Chinenyeh Ozor

Protests have continued to trail the forth coming local government election in Enugu state over an alleged distortion of zoning principle in some local government areas in the state for the position of chairman of the council.

In Igbo-eze south local government area of the state, a forum under aegis of Igbo-eze south west forum staged a protest to the government house in Enugu with a call for the state government to remain respect to the rotational policy in the area which has been in existence and maintained for a long-time in the area.

The forum in an open petition handed to the governor Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi titled ‘’A passionate appeal from Igbo-eze south west forum’’ and endorsed by its chairman Mr. Johnson Eze during the protest, applauded the giant strides of the governor on infractural developments across the three senatorial zones of the state.

Eze said that the membership of the forum was drawn from eight the wards of the local government council which includes Ibagwa-Aka, Itchi, Nkalagu-Obukpa, Unadu and Alor-Agu, appealing to the state government to respect the established zoning principle in the election of chairmanship position of the council to avoid unnecessary tension and instability in the area.

He noted that the government had prior to the announcement of the conduct of the local government election in the 17 local government areas in the state assured Igbo-Eze South West section of the area of producing the next elected council chairman, adding that the south west of the local government area became worried over rumours from party chieftains that the government had endorsed the incumbent transition caretaker committee chairmen to run for the Nov. 4 council poll in the state.

“This action will distort the zoning arrangement in the area and place Igbo-eze south west on the bench of the chairmanship position for eight years as Igbo-Eze south east have held the chairmanship position since 2012 to date’’ he said.

Responding, the state governor Ugwuanyi assured that his administration would respect the zoning policy in areas it existed and urged them to

consult the stakeholders in their area for the true position of the zoning principle in the area…

However, the Special Adviser to the state governor on Political Matters, Mr Emeka Mmadu said that government is against imposition of candidates in the forth coming local government election in the state.

Mmadu disclosed this while briefing newsmen amidst growing tension amongst the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful and other interest groups in the state, adding that the state government would have no hand on imposition of any candidates against the wish of the people.

Vanguard reports that there have been pockets of protests from some local government areas over alleged attempt to endorse the incumbent caretaker committee chairmen as PDP candidates in the November local government polls in the state

The special adviser said that stakeholders of PDP in the various local government councils would rather meet to agree on the best candidate to present as the party flag bearer.

“It is the stakeholders that will determine who represents them. The government will not interfere,” he said.

