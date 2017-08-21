Pages Navigation Menu

Liberia’s elections gather momentum, first debate held – africanews

Liberia's elections gather momentum, first debate held
Liberia votes on October 10 and already, the elections fever has gripped the country as campaigns are being held by the 22 presidential candidates who are seeking to replace Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. The country's first presidential debate was held on
