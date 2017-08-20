#LightUpYourDream: TECNO Mobile To Support The Dream of 4 Youth with N1, 000,000

The much awaited TECNO Spark devices have been unveiled today at a well-attended event tagged the TECNO Spark party. The party which took place at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island Lagos has in attendance students from UNILAG, FCET, YABATECH, LASPOTECH and LASU. Artistes like Mayorkun, Minz, Immaculate Dache and Gbasky were on ground to spark up the night with thrilling performance.

The Spark devices which is targeted at the Youth population, especially students are equipped with the latest camera innovation and stunning design. Know here.

During the unveiling of the Tecno Spark and Spark Plus, TECNO Mobile Digital Marketing Manager-Jesse Oguntimehin announced that TECNO Mobile will be supporting the dreams of 4 creative and talented Nigerian Youth with 1Million Naira each. This is one of the many ways TECNO Mobile is supporting the future of Nigerians.

So if you have a something you are doing to make impact or you have a dream you have always prayed to be big, TECNO Mobile is giving you the opportunity to light your dream by Uploading an image/video of what your dream is and what that dream would be like in 10 years. (This could be a talent you are building, a skill you are working on or whatever you are doing to make impact e.g bead making, fashion designing, photography, social causes, artistry).

You are required to submit your entry on TECNO Mobile’s Social Media Networks and include the hashtag #LightUpYourDream, ensure you tag @TECNOMobileNG. Two winners will be picked from online and rewarded with 1 million Naira each.

Equally if you buy a TECNO Spark from TECNO Selected retail outlets, you will be given a form to submit your ideas and a raffle ticket, two winners will be chosen via a Draw and their dreams will be supported with the sum of N1, 000,000.

Follow the rules below on how to submit your entry.

Rules for #LightUpYourDream Online Activity

Follow @TECNOMobileNigeria on Facebook and @TECNOMobileNG on Twitter and Instagram

on Facebook and on Twitter and Instagram Upload an image/video of what your dream is and tell us what that dream would be like in 10 years. (This could be a talent you are building, a skill you are working on or whatever you are doing to make impact e.g bead making, fashion designing, photography, social causes, artistry)

On Facebook, send your entry as a comment under the pinned competition post on our Facebook page and include the hashtag #LightUpYourDream

On Twitter and Instagram, Post the entry on your timeline using the hashtag #LightUpYourDream and tag @TECNOMobileNG

and tag The top 10 entries will be picked across our social media platforms and rewarded with gifts and be invited to pitch their dream to an online live audience while the top 2 entries would be rewarded with 1 million Naira each.

The activity will run from 19 th August to 25th September, 2017.

Terms and Conditions apply

Visit TECNOSpot page for more information about the Terms and Conditions

