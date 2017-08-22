Lille Ready To Make £36M Bid For Michy Batshuayi

French club Lille are preparing a £36m offer for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

Chelsea signed him for £33m last summer – but he is behind Alvaro Morata in the pecking order and scored an own goal against Tottenham at the weekend.

According to The Mirror, Lille, who have the striker’s former manager Marcelo Bielsa in charge, are prepared to part with £36m to sign the 23-year-old.

Lille have already invested heavily in new players this summer, making eight major signings at a cost of £58million, but are still intent on securing a headline purchase.

