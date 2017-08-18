Pages Navigation Menu

List Of Nominees For The World Best Player of The Year

The world football body (FIFA) has unveiled a 24-man shortlist on Thursday for the ‘Best FIFA Men’s Player’ ahead of the annual gala that will take place on the 23rd of October in London. Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante and Harry Kane are among those on the list alongside the regulars Cristiano Ronaldo …

