Lesufi visits Braamfischer Primary after parents’ protest – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Lesufi visits Braamfischer Primary after parents' protest
Times LIVE
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Braamfischer Primary School in Roodepoort‚ Johannesburg‚ after parents disrupted learning with protest since Monday. “The people who interrupt classes are selfish. My principle is simple; I meet people who …
[LISTEN] Drug testing proposed for high school admission
Parents must confirm offers of school placement
Parents disrupt schooling at Johannesburg school
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!