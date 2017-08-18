Liverpool Reject £114m Barcelona Offer For Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona this afternoon placed a new bid of £113m with Liverpool for Philippe Coutinho.

That fee could rise to £118m depending on Coutinho’s appearances at the Nou Camp. However, we understand Liverpool have immediately rejected Barcelona’s offer.

Coutinho has missed the opening two games of Liverpool’s season with a back injury, but the club has repeatedly stressed he is not for sale.

Despite that, Barca have previously said they are “close” to signing him.

On Thursday, responding to Barcelona general manager Pep Segura’s claim that a deal was close, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: “I don’t know why other people are saying what they are saying.

“I don’t even know them – especially this guy. I’ve never even met him.”

Coutinho signed a new five-year contract at Liverpool only last season that contains no release clause.

The post Liverpool Reject £114m Barcelona Offer For Philippe Coutinho appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

