Liverpool reject Barca’s 125m euros for Coutinho

Barcelona continue to be frustrated in their pursuit of Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho as the Premier League side have rejected another bid of 125 million euros for the Brazilian.

The Reds already turned down 100 million for the playmaker and now the full extent of their resistance is being shown with this new offer according to Goal being also discarded.

Meanwhile, the player is still absent from training with the club citing an alleged injury but rumours are rife that he is refusing as he tries to push through a move to the Camp Nou.

The post Liverpool reject Barca’s 125m euros for Coutinho appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

