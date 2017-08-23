Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Champions League: No-one wants to face Liverpool at Anfield – Jurgen Klopp – BBC Sport

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


BBC Sport

Champions League: No-one wants to face Liverpool at Anfield – Jurgen Klopp
BBC Sport
Liverpool are a team who nobody wants to play in the Champions League group stage because of the atmosphere created at Anfield, says manager Jurgen Klopp. The Reds progressed with a 4-2 win over Hoffenheim in front of a partisan home crowd, …
Firmino stars as Liverpool forwards look dominant in win vs. HoffenheimESPN FC (blog)
Jürgen Klopp praises 'thunderstorm' after seeing Liverpool rejoin eliteThe Guardian
Champions League play-offs: Emre Can nets twice as Liverpool thump Hoffenheim to progress through to group stageFirstpost
Irish Examiner –Goal.com –Fox Sports –ESPN.co.uk
all 328 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.