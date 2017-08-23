Champions League: No-one wants to face Liverpool at Anfield – Jurgen Klopp – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
Champions League: No-one wants to face Liverpool at Anfield – Jurgen Klopp
BBC Sport
Liverpool are a team who nobody wants to play in the Champions League group stage because of the atmosphere created at Anfield, says manager Jurgen Klopp. The Reds progressed with a 4-2 win over Hoffenheim in front of a partisan home crowd, …
Firmino stars as Liverpool forwards look dominant in win vs. Hoffenheim
Jürgen Klopp praises 'thunderstorm' after seeing Liverpool rejoin elite
Champions League play-offs: Emre Can nets twice as Liverpool thump Hoffenheim to progress through to group stage
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!