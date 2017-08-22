Local Government Autonomy Will Benefit All Nigerians- NULGE President

Tope Fayehun,

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has said the aim of the agitation for local government autonomy is to free the third tier of government from the control of state governments.

The National President of NULGE,

Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel said ,if the autonomy is granted by the States Houses of Assembly, it will benefit not only them ,but all Nigerians.

Khaleel who led NULGE members to the Ondo House of Assembly yesterday, urged members of the hallow chamber to support the passage of the bill whenever it is transmitted to them from the National Assembly.

The NULGE boss who was represented by the National Publicity Secretary of the union ,Comrade Emmanuel Fashe, said granting autonomy to the local government will further strengthen democracy in the country .

According to him , “If you want to curb insecurity, we need autonomy. If we want employment for our teaming youths, vote yes to autonomy . God has placed you in this today so that your name could be among of those who voted for the freedom of local government . We want you to be part of history this time . ”

Also, the state chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Bose Daramola who presented the union letter to the House ,said if true federalism should be practice in the country, there most be autonomy to the local government.

Daramola said, ” we are aware that some governors are spending the local government money ,that is why they don’t want to support local government autonomy.

” The third tier of government should be strengthen . There most be social services, this will stem down crime and criminality in our society. This people are the true representative of Nigeria. We are here to seek your support and we believe that you will support us to ensure that we have autonomy to the local government. ”

Receiving the letter on behalf of the Speaker, Rt.Hon. David Oloyelogun, the Chairman House Committee on Information, Hon. Olamide George assured them of the House cooperation.

George said, granting autonomy to the local government would be a total liberation to the people at the grassroot.

His words: ” It is all our collective effort if we want to achieve this. It is a libration for us . it is going to be a relief for us when we have democratically elected people in our various constituencies “.

