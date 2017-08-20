Pages Navigation Menu

London 2017 pressure sucked in Amusan — Alozie – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 20, 2017


London 2017 pressure sucked in Amusan — Alozie
Former 100m hurdler, Glory Alozie has said up and coming Tobi Amusan failed to rise to expectations, as the youngster bowed to the pressure of competition at the IAAF World Championships in London, which ended last Sunday with Nigeria missing on the …

