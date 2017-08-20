Pages Navigation Menu

Love In The Air! See Photos From Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu’s Wedding Introduction

Posted on Aug 20, 2017

The Wedding Introduction of stunning model and former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (Tourism) 2013, Powede Eniola lawrence, to her fiance, Ikechukwu, is took place yesterday, August 19th, 2017.

Her Man, Ikechukwu proposed to her(powede) on July 14th.

Congrats to them!!

