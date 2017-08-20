Love In The Air! See Photos From Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu’s Wedding Introduction

The Wedding Introduction of stunning model and former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (Tourism) 2013, Powede Eniola lawrence, to her fiance, Ikechukwu, is took place yesterday, August 19th, 2017.

Her Man, Ikechukwu proposed to her(powede) on July 14th.

Congrats to them!!

The post Love In The Air! See Photos From Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu’s Wedding Introduction appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

