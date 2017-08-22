Luggage from Away is meant to be sensible, not just smart

Here to provide their customers with what they need in a sleek, elegant package is Away, a luggage company that wants to help you make a home away from home. And that process starts with your bags.

The post Luggage from Away is meant to be sensible, not just smart appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

