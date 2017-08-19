Pages Navigation Menu

Maimane snubs President Lungu – Lusaka Times

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Africa


Lusaka Times

Maimane snubs President Lungu
Lusaka Times
South Africa's opposition Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has refused to meet President Edgar Lungu saying he will only do so if the Zambian President commits to a programme that works to restore Zambia's democracy. Zambian High …
Maimane: I'll only agree to meet with Zambia's Lungu if he commits to democracyNews24
Zambia president must commit to restoring democracy, says MaimaneIndependent Online
Maimane, Malema to meet Zambian presidenteNCA
Zambian Watchdog –South African Broadcasting Corporation –Zambia Reports
all 9 news articles »

