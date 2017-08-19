Maimane snubs President Lungu – Lusaka Times
Lusaka Times
Maimane snubs President Lungu
South Africa's opposition Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has refused to meet President Edgar Lungu saying he will only do so if the Zambian President commits to a programme that works to restore Zambia's democracy. Zambian High …
