Machete-wielding man shot dead in Brussels after ‘attempted terrorist attack’ – Independent.ie
|
Independent.ie
|
Machete-wielding man shot dead in Brussels after 'attempted terrorist attack'
Independent.ie
Policemen react on the scene after Belgian soldiers shot a man who attacked them with a 3 Policemen react on the scene after Belgian soldiers shot a man who attacked them with a knife, in Brussels, Belgium August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal This …
Police injured outside Buckingham Palace
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!