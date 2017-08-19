Made In Denmark Field – 2017 Made In Denmark Golf Player Roster

The 2017 Made In Denmark will be hosted at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in Farsø Denmark between Thursday August 24th and Sunday August 27th.

The provisional Made In Denmark player lineup has been announced includes 171 players. The defending champion at the 2017 Made In Denmark, Thomas Pieters, is included in the tournament entry list. The full Made In Denmark player lineup will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

2017 Made In Denmark Player List

The Made In Denmark field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Made In Denmark, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players Felipe Aguilar Joachim B. Hansen Edoardo Molinari Jaco Ahlers Anders Hansen James Morrison James Allan Peter Hanson Christopher Feldborg Nielsen Marcus Armitage Chris Hanson Åke Nilsson Seve Benson Grégory Havret Matthew Nixon Clément Berardo Frilford Heath Thorbjørn Olesen Nino Bertasio Benjamin Hebert Wade Ormsby Gaganjeet Bhullar Sebastian Heisele Max Orrin Lucas Bjerregaard Scott Henry Adrian Otaegui Alexander Björk Mill Hill Chris Paisley Thomas Bjørn Michael Hoey Renato Paratore Terre Blanche Nathan Holman John Parry Richard Bland Keith Horne Matthieu Pavon Axel Boasson Dark Horse Eddie Pepperell Danthai Boonma David Horsey Damien Perrier Daniel Brooks Sam Horsfield Paul Peterson Alejandro Cañizares Gary Hurley Thomas Pieters Laurie Canter Daniel Im Carlos Pigem Johan Carlsson Raphaël Jacquelin Haydn Porteous Magnus A Carlsson David James Julien Quesne Shih-Chang Chan Scott Jamieson Aaron Rai S.S.P Chawrasia Lasse Jensen Evian Resort Ashley Chesters Niclas Johansson Bernd Ritthammer Thitiphun Chuayprakong Richard S Johnson Robert Rock Luca Cianchetti Andrew Johnston Jake Roos Robert Coles Michael Jonzon Jamie Rutherford Nicolas Colsaerts Sankt Jorgen Poom Saksansin Austin Connelly Roope Kakko Marcel Siem John Daly Shiv Kapur Lee Slattery Jens Dantorp Rikard Karlberg Sebastian Soderberg Eduardo De La Riva Robert Karlsson Clément Sordet Thomas Detry Anton Karlsson Matthew Southgate Robert Dinwiddie Martin Kaymer Gary Stal Bradley Dredge Simon Khan Joël Stalter David Drysdale Phachara Khongwatmai Richard Sterne Victor Dubuisson Nathan Kimsey Duncan Stewart Paul Dunne Gary King Oliver Suhr Simon Dyson Søren Kjeldsen Julian Suri Ben Eccles Alexander Knappe Piya Swangarunporn Rafa Echenique Alexander Knappe Pavit Tangkamolprasert Johan Edfors Ahus Kristianstad Steven Tiley Nacho Elvira Jbe Kruger Martin Ulseth Ben Evans Joakim Lagergren Jurrian Van Der Vaart Jens Fahrbring Romain Langasque Harold Varner III Niclas Fasth Jacob Lauridsen Borja Virto Richard Finch Soomin Lee Sam Walker Oliver Fisher Craig Lee Matt Wallace Mark Foster Oscar Lengden Justin Walters Marcus Fraser Tom Lewis Paul Waring Brad Fritsch José-Filipe Lima Marc Warren Florian Fritsch David Lipsky Romain Wattel Frösåker G&CC Zander Lombard Steve Webster Maylands G&CC Paul Maddy Pontus Widegren Stephen Gallacher Andrea Maestroni Oliver Wilson Ricardo Gonzalez Stuart Manley Jeff Winther Richard Green Ryan Mccarthy Tyrrells Wood Sébastien Gros Prom Meesawat Ashun Wu

