Made In Denmark Field – 2017 Made In Denmark Golf Player Roster

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The 2017 Made In Denmark will be hosted at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in Farsø Denmark between Thursday August 24th and Sunday August 27th.

The provisional Made In Denmark player lineup has been announced includes 171 players. The defending champion at the 2017 Made In Denmark, Thomas Pieters, is included in the tournament entry list. The full Made In Denmark player lineup will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

2017 Made In Denmark Player List

The Made In Denmark field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Made In Denmark, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players
Felipe Aguilar Joachim B. Hansen Edoardo Molinari
Jaco Ahlers Anders Hansen James Morrison
James Allan Peter Hanson Christopher Feldborg Nielsen
Marcus Armitage Chris Hanson Åke Nilsson
Seve Benson Grégory Havret Matthew Nixon
Clément Berardo Frilford Heath Thorbjørn Olesen
Nino Bertasio Benjamin Hebert Wade Ormsby
Gaganjeet Bhullar Sebastian Heisele Max Orrin
Lucas Bjerregaard Scott Henry Adrian Otaegui
Alexander Björk Mill Hill Chris Paisley
Thomas Bjørn Michael Hoey Renato Paratore
Terre Blanche Nathan Holman John Parry
Richard Bland Keith Horne Matthieu Pavon
Axel Boasson Dark Horse Eddie Pepperell
Danthai Boonma David Horsey Damien Perrier
Daniel Brooks Sam Horsfield Paul Peterson
Alejandro Cañizares Gary Hurley Thomas Pieters
Laurie Canter Daniel Im Carlos Pigem
Johan Carlsson Raphaël Jacquelin Haydn Porteous
Magnus A Carlsson David James Julien Quesne
Shih-Chang Chan Scott Jamieson Aaron Rai
S.S.P Chawrasia Lasse Jensen Evian Resort
Ashley Chesters Niclas Johansson Bernd Ritthammer
Thitiphun Chuayprakong Richard S Johnson Robert Rock
Luca Cianchetti Andrew Johnston Jake Roos
Robert Coles Michael Jonzon Jamie Rutherford
Nicolas Colsaerts Sankt Jorgen Poom Saksansin
Austin Connelly Roope Kakko Marcel Siem
John Daly Shiv Kapur Lee Slattery
Jens Dantorp Rikard Karlberg Sebastian Soderberg
Eduardo De La Riva Robert Karlsson Clément Sordet
Thomas Detry Anton Karlsson Matthew Southgate
Robert Dinwiddie Martin Kaymer Gary Stal
Bradley Dredge Simon Khan Joël Stalter
David Drysdale Phachara Khongwatmai Richard Sterne
Victor Dubuisson Nathan Kimsey Duncan Stewart
Paul Dunne Gary King Oliver Suhr
Simon Dyson Søren Kjeldsen Julian Suri
Ben Eccles Alexander Knappe Piya Swangarunporn
Rafa Echenique Alexander Knappe Pavit Tangkamolprasert
Johan Edfors Ahus Kristianstad Steven Tiley
Nacho Elvira Jbe Kruger Martin Ulseth
Ben Evans Joakim Lagergren Jurrian Van Der Vaart
Jens Fahrbring Romain Langasque Harold Varner III
Niclas Fasth Jacob Lauridsen Borja Virto
Richard Finch Soomin Lee Sam Walker
Oliver Fisher Craig Lee Matt Wallace
Mark Foster Oscar Lengden Justin Walters
Marcus Fraser Tom Lewis Paul Waring
Brad Fritsch José-Filipe Lima Marc Warren
Florian Fritsch David Lipsky Romain Wattel
Frösåker G&CC Zander Lombard Steve Webster
Maylands G&CC Paul Maddy Pontus Widegren
Stephen Gallacher Andrea Maestroni Oliver Wilson
Ricardo Gonzalez Stuart Manley Jeff Winther
Richard Green Ryan Mccarthy Tyrrells Wood
Sébastien Gros Prom Meesawat Ashun Wu

