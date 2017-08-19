Made In Denmark Prize Money – 2017 Made In Denmark Purse & Payouts

The Made In Denmark purse is € 1,800,000 for the 2017 tournament at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in Farsø Denmark. The winner of the 2017 Made In Denmark will receive the 1st prize payout of €300,000 and 300,000 Race to Dubai points.

The Made In Denmark prize fund has remained the same as the last year’s tournament where tournament winner Thomas Pieters collected the €300,000 winner’s prize money.

2017 Made In Denmark Prize Money

The Made In Denmark prize money distribution including player payouts for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded on Sunday 27th August.

