Made In Denmark Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Made In Denmark will be hosted at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in Farsø Denmark on Saturday 26th August. The Made In Denmark round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:10 am local time.

The 70 players who made the cut, which was set at 35 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Steve Webster is paired with Paul Dunne in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 12:40 pm.

2017 Made In Denmark Round 3 Tee Times

The Made In Denmark 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.

Tee Times Players Players 7:10 AM Sebastian Heisele vs. Brad Fritsch 7:19 AM Oliver Wilson vs. Joël Stalter 7:28 AM Paul Peterson vs. Petr Gal 7:37 AM Florian Fritsch vs. Soomin Lee 7:46 AM Carlos Pigem vs. Martin Ovesen 7:55 AM Simon Khan vs. David Drysdale 8:04 AM Thomas Bjørn vs. Daniel Im 8:13 AM Laurie Canter vs. Sam Horsfield 8:22 AM Niclas Johansson vs. Edoardo Molinari 8:31 AM Keith Horne vs. Marcus Armitage 8:45 AM Eddie Pepperell vs. Thomas Detry 8:54 AM Oliver Fisher vs. Marcel Siem 9:03 AM Ashley Chesters vs. Martin Kaymer 9:12 AM Richard Green vs. Jens Dantorp 9:21 AM James Morrison vs. Luca Cianchetti 9:30 AM Ben Eccles vs. Richard Finch 9:39 AM Ben Evans vs. Justin Walters 9:48 AM Jake Roos vs. Paul Waring 9:57 AM Robert Karlsson vs. Alexander Björk 10:11 AM Austin Connelly vs. Bernd Ritthammer 10:20 AM John Parry vs. Tom Lewis 10:29 AM José-Filipe Lima vs. Lucas Bjerregaard 10:38 AM Oscar Lengden vs. Matthieu Pavon 10:47 AM Pontus Widegren vs. Aaron Rai 10:56 AM Matt Wallace vs. Thorbjørn Olesen 11:05 AM Stuart Manley vs. Haydn Porteous 11:14 AM Joachim B. Hansen vs. John Daly 11:23 AM Victor Dubuisson vs. Mads Søgaard 11:37 AM Grégory Havret vs. Søren Kjeldsen 11:46 AM Chris Paisley vs. David Lipsky 11:55 AM Julian Suri vs. Wade Ormsby 12:04 PM Ashun Wu vs. Nacho Elvira 12:13 PM Robert Rock vs. Benjamin Hebert 12:22 PM David Horsey vs. Lasse Jensen 12:31 PM Marc Warren vs. S.S.P Chawrasia 12:40 PM Steve Webster vs. Paul Dunne

