Made In Denmark Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Made In Denmark will be hosted at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in Farsø Denmark on Saturday 26th August. The Made In Denmark round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:10 am local time.
The 70 players who made the cut, which was set at 35 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Steve Webster is paired with Paul Dunne in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 12:40 pm.
2017 Made In Denmark Round 3 Tee Times
The Made In Denmark 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|7:10 AM
|Sebastian Heisele
|vs.
|Brad Fritsch
|7:19 AM
|Oliver Wilson
|vs.
|Joël Stalter
|7:28 AM
|Paul Peterson
|vs.
|Petr Gal
|7:37 AM
|Florian Fritsch
|vs.
|Soomin Lee
|7:46 AM
|Carlos Pigem
|vs.
|Martin Ovesen
|7:55 AM
|Simon Khan
|vs.
|David Drysdale
|8:04 AM
|Thomas Bjørn
|vs.
|Daniel Im
|8:13 AM
|Laurie Canter
|vs.
|Sam Horsfield
|8:22 AM
|Niclas Johansson
|vs.
|Edoardo Molinari
|8:31 AM
|Keith Horne
|vs.
|Marcus Armitage
|8:45 AM
|Eddie Pepperell
|vs.
|Thomas Detry
|8:54 AM
|Oliver Fisher
|vs.
|Marcel Siem
|9:03 AM
|Ashley Chesters
|vs.
|Martin Kaymer
|9:12 AM
|Richard Green
|vs.
|Jens Dantorp
|9:21 AM
|James Morrison
|vs.
|Luca Cianchetti
|9:30 AM
|Ben Eccles
|vs.
|Richard Finch
|9:39 AM
|Ben Evans
|vs.
|Justin Walters
|9:48 AM
|Jake Roos
|vs.
|Paul Waring
|9:57 AM
|Robert Karlsson
|vs.
|Alexander Björk
|10:11 AM
|Austin Connelly
|vs.
|Bernd Ritthammer
|10:20 AM
|John Parry
|vs.
|Tom Lewis
|10:29 AM
|José-Filipe Lima
|vs.
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|10:38 AM
|Oscar Lengden
|vs.
|Matthieu Pavon
|10:47 AM
|Pontus Widegren
|vs.
|Aaron Rai
|10:56 AM
|Matt Wallace
|vs.
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|11:05 AM
|Stuart Manley
|vs.
|Haydn Porteous
|11:14 AM
|Joachim B. Hansen
|vs.
|John Daly
|11:23 AM
|Victor Dubuisson
|vs.
|Mads Søgaard
|11:37 AM
|Grégory Havret
|vs.
|Søren Kjeldsen
|11:46 AM
|Chris Paisley
|vs.
|David Lipsky
|11:55 AM
|Julian Suri
|vs.
|Wade Ormsby
|12:04 PM
|Ashun Wu
|vs.
|Nacho Elvira
|12:13 PM
|Robert Rock
|vs.
|Benjamin Hebert
|12:22 PM
|David Horsey
|vs.
|Lasse Jensen
|12:31 PM
|Marc Warren
|vs.
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|12:40 PM
|Steve Webster
|vs.
|Paul Dunne
