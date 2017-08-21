Mai Atafo wins African Designer of the Year at Glitz Style Awards 2017 – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Mai Atafo wins African Designer of the Year at Glitz Style Awards 2017
Nigerian Entertainment Today
The award for African Designer of the Year at the Glitz Style Awards which held over the weekend went to Nigerian fashion designer, Mai Atafo. The designer, best known for his tuxedos – a favourite among Nigeria's top celebrities, and for designing …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!