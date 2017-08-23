Pages Navigation Menu

Mai Muzenda dies •Nation plunged into mourning again •National heroine status to be tabled – The Herald

The Herald

Mai Muzenda dies •Nation plunged into mourning again •National heroine status to be tabled
The Herald
IT was a dark day for Zimbabwe yesterday as the nation lost another towering woman, Mai Maud Muzenda, the widow of Vice President Dr Simon Vengai Muzenda. She was 88. Amai Muzenda passed on at the Avenues Clinic in Harare after battling ill-health …
Late VP Muzenda's widow dies at 88Chronicle
Late Vice President Muzenda's widow diesNew Zimbabwe.com

