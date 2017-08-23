Mai Muzenda dies •Nation plunged into mourning again •National heroine status to be tabled – The Herald
|
The Herald
|
Mai Muzenda dies •Nation plunged into mourning again •National heroine status to be tabled
The Herald
IT was a dark day for Zimbabwe yesterday as the nation lost another towering woman, Mai Maud Muzenda, the widow of Vice President Dr Simon Vengai Muzenda. She was 88. Amai Muzenda passed on at the Avenues Clinic in Harare after battling ill-health …
Late VP Muzenda's widow dies at 88
Late Vice President Muzenda's widow dies
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!