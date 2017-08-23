Maiduguri Bombing: See Pictures Of Suicide Bomber Shot Dead After Stealing Soldier’s Rifle In Borno + Those Killed During The Explosion
After the bombing, a second terrorist stole a soldier’s rifle before he was shot dead by an officer.
“As State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) staff arrived at the scene to rescue the wounded civilians, another boy came shouting Allahu Akbar, grabbed a soldier and snatched his AK-47 rifle. “But luckily enough, he could not open fire. As he approached another officer, he was shot dead.”
Mr. Kachalla added that a civilian was shot in the crossfire and has since been taken to the State Specialist Hospital by SEMA and Red Cross staff alongside other wounded victims.
