Rights defenders condemn Maina Kiai detention, urges him to sue
The Star, Kenya
Rights defenders condemn Maina Kiai detention, urges him to sue
Human rights defenders have condemned Sunday's detention of Maina Kiai, who is former UN Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly. Kiai, also Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) board member, was stopped from catching …
